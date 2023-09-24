Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Sunday night paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home to attend Ganpati puja.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:49 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Sunday night paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home to attend Ganpati puja. Several images and videos from the puja circulated online. SRK was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. On the other hand, Salman came along with his sister Aprita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Both SRK and Salman posed with the CM and shared warm greetings. The Khans stole everyone's attention with their ethnic look. SRK came for the puja wearing a blue color Pathaani suit. Salman wore a red kurta.

Other B-town members including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Asha Bhosle, Boney Kapoor and Rashami Desai also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eknath Shinde's house. Recently SRK also sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago.The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.” Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.” Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The film also has Katrina Kaif. In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023