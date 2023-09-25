Salman Khan shares teaser of niece Alizeh's debut feature 'Farrey', film to release in November

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the teaser of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film ''Farrey'', which will hit the theatres on November 24.

Produced by Reel Life Production, the thriller is presented by Salman Khan Films (SKF), Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.

The film is directed by ''Jamatra'' fame Soumendra Padhi.

''#FarreyTeaser Out Now!'' Salman wrote on his social media pages.

Mythri Movie Makers also shared the teaser.

'''Farrey' is more than just a word; it's a mystery waiting to be unravelled,'' the banner posted.

Alizeh is daughter of Salman's sister Alivra Khan Agnihotri and her husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

''Farrey'' also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

