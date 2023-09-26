Entertainment News Roundup: Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?; R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?

The Hollywood writers' strike is nearing its end after a preliminary agreement with studios and streaming companies on Sunday after five months of disruption. Is the strike over?

R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, the National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday. The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

David McCallum, 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' actor, dies at 90

David McCallum, who became one of TV's biggest stars of the 1960s playing Russian spy Illya Kuryakin on "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and then won over a new generation of fans on the popular "NCIS" series decades later, has died at 90, NCIS said on Monday. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,' NCIS said on social media.

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Hollywood's writers union reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios on Sunday, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production and cost the California economy billions. The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America (WGA,) as well as union members, before it can take effect.

Hollywood prepares for partial return to work after writers' deal

Talk show producers started planning new episodes on Monday, the first steps to put Hollywood back to work after writers reached a tentative deal to end their nearly five-month strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents roughly 11,500 film and television writers, reached a preliminary three-year deal with major studios on Sunday. The agreement still must be approved by the union's leadership and members.

Jay-Z, Timbaland, Ginuwine defeat soul musician's copyright lawsuit

Rapper Jay-Z, producer Timbaland and R&B singer Ginuwine convinced a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from soul musician Ernie Hines, who alleged that they unlawfully sampled one of his songs from 1969. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken on Monday said that Jay-Z's "Paper Chase" and Ginuwine's "Toe 2 Toe," both co-written and produced by Timbaland in the late 1990s, did not violate Hines' rights in his song "Help Me Put Out The Flame (In My Heart)".

'Better Call Saul' creators beat Liberty Tax's defamation, trademark lawsuit

Better call this: Case dismissed. The creators of the hit crime drama "Better Call Saul" on Monday won the dismissal of a defamation and trademark infringement lawsuit by Liberty Tax Service for depicting a shady fictional tax firm that appeared to resemble its own.

Video game performers prepared to strike for more pay, protections

Cissy Jones isn't asking to be paid millions of dollars to give video games their voice, but the actor, and others like her performing under a Screen Actors Guild's video game contract say they need more money to cope with rising costs of living. "We haven't had a raise in five years, four years maybe, and prices have gone up. Our rates have not," said Jones, a BAFTA winner for her voice as Delilah in the Campo Santo video game "Firewatch". Jones is covered under a contract with video game makers negotiated by SAG-AFTRA.

UK police investigate sex assault allegations following Russell Brand reports

British police said on Monday they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that four women had accused actor and comedian Russell Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported the women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Hollywood's video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail

Video game voice actors and motion capture performers have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations on a new labor contract fail, setting the stage for another possible work stoppage in Hollywood. After voting closed on Monday, the SAG-AFTRA union said 98.32% of those who cast ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

