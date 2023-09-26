Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi wraps up shoot of 'Tu Chahiye'

Actor Akshay Oberoi has completed the shooting of much-anticipated romantic movie 'Tu Chahiye’ featuring Ashnoor Kaur and Aadil Khan.

Akshay Oberoi wraps up shoot of 'Tu Chahiye'
Actor Akshay Oberoi has completed the shooting of much-anticipated romantic movie 'Tu Chahiye’ featuring Ashnoor Kaur and Aadil Khan. This is the first time that Akshay Oberoi and Ashnoor Kaur are sharing the screen space.

Akshay shared his experience of working on the project and expressed his excitement about the completion of the shooting of the movie. He said, "Working on 'Tu Chahiye' has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the love, passion, and drama that unfolds on screen. It's been a pleasure collaborating with Ashnoor and Aadil, and I believe this film will be a memorable cinematic experience for everyone."

'Tu Chahiye' was shot on location in Raipur and Mumbai, providing the right backdrop for this beautiful story of love, emotions, and destiny. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. It is touted to be an aerial action film. Akshay has also completed the shoot for the series ‘Illegal 3’ and 'The Broken News 2'. Apart from that, he will be next seen in 'Laal Rang 2' and 'Varchasva'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

