Entertainment News Roundup: Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?; Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council and more

Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?

The Hollywood writers' strike is nearing its end after a preliminary agreement with studios and streaming companies on Sunday after five months of disruption. Is the strike over?

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, including actor Viola Davis, who will advise Washington on deepening ties with African communities. Washington has sought to stress the region's importance and counter challenges posed by China and Russia to the United States' interests in the increasingly important region.

Hollywood writers guild ends strike ahead of final contract vote

Hollywood's writers union said its members could return to work on Wednesday while they decide whether to approve a three-year deal that provides pay raises and some protections around use of artificial intelligence among other gains. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) leadership voted unanimously to end the strike on Wednesday, the guild said in a statement. The 11,500 members have until Oct. 9 to cast their votes on the proposed contract.

Hollywood studios can train AI models on writers' work under tentative deal - WSJ

Hollywood studios are expected to retain the right to train artificial-intelligence models based on writers' work under the terms of a tentative labor agreement between the two sides, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation. The writers would also walk away with an important win, a guarantee that they will receive credit and compensation for work they do on scripts, even if studios partially rely on AI tools, according to the report.

Hollywood writers' deal may set a template for talks with striking actors

The tentative deal Hollywood writers reached with the major studios and streaming services could serve as a template for actors, who have been on strike since mid-July. Writers and actors share common concerns, including the desire for higher pay and for curbs on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in entertainment.

'Better Call Saul' creators beat Liberty Tax's defamation, trademark lawsuit

Better call this: Case dismissed. The creators of the hit crime drama "Better Call Saul" on Monday won the dismissal of a defamation and trademark infringement lawsuit by Liberty Tax Service for depicting a shady fictional tax firm that appeared to resemble its own.

Video game performers prepared to strike for more pay, protections

Cissy Jones isn't asking to be paid millions of dollars to give video games their voice, but the actor, and others like her performing under a Screen Actors Guild's video game contract say they need more money to cope with rising costs of living. "We haven't had a raise in five years, four years maybe, and prices have gone up. Our rates have not," said Jones, a BAFTA winner for her voice as Delilah in the Campo Santo video game "Firewatch". Jones is covered under a contract with video game makers negotiated by SAG-AFTRA.

Documentary takes Argentine cartoon strip icon Mafalda to television

Mafalda, a precocious bushy-haired girl with the insatiable drive to question everything, will on Wednesday make the jump to television streaming in a Disney+ and Star+ docuseries that will examine the beloved Argentine comic strip through a feminist lens. Joaquin Salvador Lavado, known as "Quino", launched the comic six decades ago, initially as a failed covert advertising campaign for electrical appliances.

Taylor Swift's concert film scores a worldwide release

Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide. "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide ... ” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

Hollywood's video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail

Video game voice actors and motion capture performers have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations on a new labor contract fail, setting the stage for another possible work stoppage in Hollywood. After voting closed on Monday, the SAG-AFTRA union said 98.32% of those who cast ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

