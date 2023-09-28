PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary. ''Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture,'' Modi posted on X.

Mangeshkar, revered and adulated by fans and connoisseurs alike for her talent and contribution, ruled Hindi film music for close to six decades since her rise in the late 1940s.

