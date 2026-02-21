Bihar Governor's Perspective Shift on Narendra Modi After Godhra

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed a significant shift in his perspective on Narendra Modi after the 2002 Godhra tragedy. Initially critical of Modi, then the Gujarat chief minister, Khan's viewpoint evolved following four months of interaction with various communities in Gujarat.

"Revolutionary Raj: Narendra Modi's 25 Years," a book authored by journalist Alok Mehta, highlights Modi's journey from chief minister of Gujarat to India's Prime Minister. At the book launch event, Khan remarked on how Modi is often misunderstood and how his achievements, especially the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, should be acknowledged globally.

The event also featured speeches by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who highlighted India's economic growth from a USD 2 trillion to a USD 4.3 trillion economy, positioning India as the fourth-largest economy worldwide, with aspirations to become the third largest soon. He also addressed the AI Impact Summit, underscoring India's remarkable progress and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)