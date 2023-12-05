My Hero Academia Chapter 409 Predictions, Release Date, Time and More

In the latest development of My Hero Academia, the series is approaching its final stages, and fans are currently engrossed in the intense battle between Bakugo and All For One. This unexpected showdown has captivated audiences, offering a deep dive into All For One's character and his connection to his brother, Yoichi.

The recent My Hero Academia Chapter 408, unveiled All For One's ultimate move, shedding light on the true significance of his name and his fixation on One For All. His goal is to reclaim his brother Yoichi through this power. As we await My Hero Academia Chapter 409, scheduled for release on December 11, 2023, it seems that All For One's latest gamble could mark a pivotal moment, potentially signaling the conclusion of this final arc.

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 Predictions

Looking ahead to My Hero Academia Chapter 409, it's anticipated that All For One's final move will bring closure to his clash with Bakugo, possibly leading to the conclusion of his role in the overall storyline. All For One himself acknowledges that this might be his last move before facing consequences, hinting at an imminent exit from the narrative.

Furthermore, the upcoming chapter is expected to shift the focus onto characters like Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki in its concluding moments, setting the stage for future developments. With Midoriya seemingly gearing up for a decisive move, the series appears to be rapidly progressing towards its speculated conclusion.

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 Release Detail

MHA Chapter 409 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. For international readers, it will be available on Sunday, December 10, at various times based on their location:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am on Sunday, December 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on Sunday, December 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm on Sunday, December 10

Central European Time: 4 pm on Sunday, December 10

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on Sunday, December 10

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm on Sunday, December 10

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am on Monday, December 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am on Monday, December 11

You can access the chapter through Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. For those looking for free options, both MANGAPlus and Viz Media provide access to the latest three issues of the series. Get ready for more revelations and insights into the dark world of My Hero Academia!

Spoilers for Chapter #409 have not been released yet. We will keep you informed with updates on the spoilers once they become available.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 Recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 delves into the aftermath of Yoichi Shigaraki's death at the hands of All For One. The chapter opens with a focus on both All For One and Kudo, exploring the consequences of this tragic event. All For One, upon preserving Yoichi's hand, realizes that the Quirk he had bestowed upon his brother has vanished. On the other hand, Kudo discovers that he has inherited a second Quirk factor from Yoichi.

Yoichi's postmortem words are shared with both All For One and Kudo through his One For All vestige, emphasizing the impact of this loss. All For One reflects on his history of battling each of the One For All users, expressing frustration at the elusive nature of Yoichi's Quirk.

Returning to the present, All For One contemplates the possibility of Bakugo being descended from Kudo. However, he dismisses this idea as impossible, instead noting the striking similarity between Bakugo's eyes and Kudo's when he first opposed All For One.

As All For One assesses his options, he initially considers saving his strength to overpower Tomura Shigaraki during the transfer process. Ultimately, he discards this plan and opts for a bold move—the Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal technique. This desperate maneuver involves activating all his Quirks simultaneously, creating a grotesque and powerful display of his remaining energy.

