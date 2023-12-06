Left Menu

Cyclone Michaung: Actor Vijay requests his fans to extend help to the needy

Actor Vijay requested the members of his fan club "Vijay Makkal Iyakkam" to join hands with government officials in flood relief work.

The floods caused by cyclone Michaung in several parts of Tamil Nadu have disrupted daily life, resulting in casualties and damage to properties. Amid the difficult situation, actor Vijay requested the members of his fan club "Vijay Makkal Iyakkam" to join hands with government officials in flood relief work. Taking to Instagram, he penned a note in Tamil.

"Due to the heavy rains of Cyclone Michuang in Chennai and its suburbs, the public including children, women and the elderly are suffering a lot. There are reports that thousands of people are suffering without water and food and without adequate basic facilities. There are still many voices on social media asking for help to rescue from the flooded area," he said. "I request people of welfare club members to volunteer to help those in need to what extent they can in the rescue missions undertaken by the government. Let us join hands to remove grief," he added.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of affected areas in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to the Cyclone.

Tamil Nadu has sought an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crore from the Centre. (ANI)

