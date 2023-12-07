Action will be taken if Marathi films are denied theatres: Fadnavis tells legislative council

Left Menu

07-12-2023
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated in the legislative council here that legal action will be taken if theatres in the state refused to screen Marathi films.

The BJP's Pravin Darekar raised the issue, stating that Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar's newly released film ''Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha'' was not getting cinema halls.

Fadnavis said if a Marathi film was not getting theatres for screening in Maharashtra, legal action will be taken wherever necessary.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve raised the issue of shade-nets used by farmers. These nets often get damaged due to the strong winds, but farmers do not get insurance compensation for such damage, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already given directions to formulate a scheme to deal with the issue. Subsequently, the council was adjourned after passing condolence motions.

