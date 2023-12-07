Lee Ji Ah & Kang Ki Young’s K-drama ‘I Will Go Until the End,’ About Divorce Problem Solvers Debuting January 2024

JTBC has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated drama, "I Will Go Until the End," starring the talented Lee Ji Ah and Kang Ki Young. Scheduled for a January 2024 premiere, the series has already generated excitement, with alternative titles such as "Amazing Troubleshooter" and "Great Problem Solver" circulating among fans.

The drama revolves around Sara Kim, portrayed by Lee Ji Ah, who is hailed as the country's best "divorce problem solver." Sara, the team leader of a company called Solution, collaborates with her eccentric business partner, Dong Ki Joon, played by Kang Ki Young, to bring justice to individuals who have faced injustice in their marriages.

Lee Ji Ah's Sara Kim: A Divorce Problem Solver

Sara Kim's character is introduced as the leader of Solution, a company dedicated to helping individuals navigate through unjust divorce cases. Having experienced a sudden loss of everything due to her husband's betrayal, Sara transforms into a formidable force against evil spouses, ensuring justice prevails and problematic marriages come to an end.

Kang Ki Young as Dong Ki Joon: The Legal Consultant

Kang Ki Young takes on the role of Dong Ki Joon, Sara Kim's business partner and the legal consultant for Solution. Known as "Shepherd" for his exceptional dedication to tasks, Dong Kyun previously held the top position in prosecution rates during his tenure in the Western District Prosecutor’s Office. The dynamic duo of Sara Kim and Dong Ki Joon sparks excitement as they join forces to tackle cases and bring resolution to each one.

The K-drama brings a unique blend of legal intricacies, personal relationships, and a touch of humor through the quirky partnership of Sara Kim and Dong Ki Joon. With its January 2024 release, "I Will Go Until the End" is poised to capture the audience's attention with its engaging storyline and stellar cast.

Don't miss the thrilling premiere as Lee Ji Ah and Kang Ki Young take on the roles of divorce problem solvers in JTBC's upcoming drama, promising a compelling narrative filled with twists, turns, and the pursuit of justice.

