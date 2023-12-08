Aditya Pancholi, Raza Murad express grief on Junior Mehmood's demise

Veteran actors Aditya Pancholi and Raza Murad expressed their grief and paid their last respects to veteran actor Junior Mehmood in Mumbai on Friday. Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer. He was 67. The actor breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.

Junior Mehmood's family friend confirmed the news and said, "He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today's afternoon prayers." Talking to ANI, Aditya Pancholi said, "Very sad, he was a very kind person and he helped many people. I will remember him throughout my life and pray to God that his soul rests in peace and his family gets strength. He was like my brother, when we did not have a car, he used to take us around during the struggling days."

Raza Murad shared, "In 110 years of Indian films's history, there is no such superstar child artist like him has come till date in the industry. Whether it was Rajesh Khanna's 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Aan Milo Sajna', superstars also needed Junior Mehmood. He is the only child artist in history, who had his own audience, who was superstar in his own. His name used to create rhythm in the film. Distributors also wanted him. He was paired with Sheikh Mukhtar Saab. They were like master and apprentice." The actor added, "It was Junior Mehmood, who took me out of India. After he took me to Dubai, then to Bangkok. He never use to make films without me. Whether it was a video film or Marathi film, without me he never use to do shows. He was a very humble person. He was firm and true to his commitment. Such child artist has neither come till date nor will come in future."

Avtar Gill, who also came to pay the last tribute to Junior Mehmood, told ANI, "Few days ago Johnny Lever told me about his health condition. You will be surprised to know that he was senior to me in the film industry. When he used to work in the films, I was in school. In college, I use to watch his movies. After that we kept on meeting and many times talked about working in the films. He was a loving person, whenever I met him, he greeted me well. The whole world knew Junior Mehmood as an actor but not as a person." He continued, "Three-fours days ago, I also did a video call with him. He was able to recognize but was not talking.So, I told I told I will come to meet you in one or two days. Then, suddenly got the news that he is no more. I didn't knew that he will leave us so early. I pray to god that his soul rest in peace. He was a good man. The work he has done, everyone and the whole world knows it. We have seen him working with superstars like Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, among others, there was no such star with whom he didn't worked with. He was one of the them who is called a born actor, be it a song, dance or scene, he always did a tremendous job. I think the world will remember for the work he did."

Jr Mehmood worked in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Parvarish' (1977), and 'Do Aur Do Paanch' (1980). (ANI)

