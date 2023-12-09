Left Menu

Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi laid to rest as thousands pay tearful homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were among those who paid rich tributes to the veteran Kannada actress.Modi said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality.A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Kannada film actress Leelavathi who worked in many south Indian movies was laid to rest with full state honours at her farmhouse at Soladevanahalli on the city outskirts.

Leelavathi (86), who had acted in over 600 movies, including those made in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, was hospitalised on Friday following respiratory complications and age-related ailments, where she breathed her last.

Leelavathi's son Vinod Raj performed the last rites.

Thousands of people paid their last respects to her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were among those who paid rich tributes to the veteran Kannada actress.

Modi said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality.

''A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired,'' the Prime Minister said in his condolence message.

Siddaramaiah, who visited Ravindra Kalakshetra where the mortal remains of the actress were kept, called her a complete actress.

''Whichever role she performed, she did it with honesty and integrity. She used to pour her soul to bring the character to life,'' the Chief Minister said after laying a wreath on her body.

Leelavathi acted in period movies, films with social messages and mythology and in every film, she did justice to her character, he added.

He recalled that her role in 'Bhakta Kumbara' was unforgettable, and it remained etched in his memory forever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

