Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life
A 35-year-old female inmate at Betul district jail in Madhya Pradesh attempted to end her life by swallowing bangle pieces. Following this, she was rushed to a Bhopal facility for critical care. Poonam, jailed for her husband's alleged murder, is currently under medical supervision. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:07 IST
- India
A 35-year-old female inmate at the district jail in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, attempted suicide by ingesting pieces from her bangles on Saturday.
Identified as Poonam, she has been incarcerated since December 17 last year, allegedly for the murder of her husband, Raju Uike, according to in-charge jailer Yogesh Sharma.
She was initially hospitalized at Betul district hospital, but due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a medical facility in Bhopal for advanced treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.
