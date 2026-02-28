Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

A 35-year-old female inmate at the district jail in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, attempted suicide by ingesting pieces from her bangles on Saturday.

Identified as Poonam, she has been incarcerated since December 17 last year, allegedly for the murder of her husband, Raju Uike, according to in-charge jailer Yogesh Sharma.

She was initially hospitalized at Betul district hospital, but due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a medical facility in Bhopal for advanced treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

