Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in diplomatic discussions with counterparts from several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and more. The conversations focused on recent developments and potential measures to resolve ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:02 IST
In a series of high-level diplomatic exchanges, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted phone conversations with foreign ministers from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt, and Indonesia.

The primary agenda was to address regional developments and explore collaborative efforts to de-escalate tensions in the area, according to a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

This engagement highlights Turkey's active role in seeking diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts and fostering dialogue among key players in the Middle East and beyond.

