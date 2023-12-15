Bridgerton Season 3: The Ultimate Guide to Cast, Plot, and Release

Netflix is set to drop Season 3 of Bridgerton, and the buzz is real. The series, which was filmed from July 2022 to March 2023, promises a fresh perspective as it delves into the love story of Colin and Penelope, affectionately dubbed "Polin" by fans. Departing from Julia Quinn's original books, this season aims to give viewers a deeper connection with the characters.

Jess Brownell, the showrunner and executive producer, expressed excitement about Colin and Penelope taking the spotlight. According to Brownell, "It really feels like the perfect moment to tee it up," highlighting the tension between the characters in the previous season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen join the executive producer lineup for Season 3.

The release plan for Bridgerton Season 3 involves a two-part rollout in 2024. The first four episodes hit screens on May 16, followed by the next four on June 13, as per Netflix’s Tudum.

Meet the Cast of Bridgerton Season 3

Returning to the stage are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, the central figures in this Regency-era drama. The familiar faces from the Bridgerton ensemble include Claudia Jessie (as Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (as Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (as Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (as Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (as Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (as Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (as Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (as Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (as Anthony Bridgerton), and more.

The new additions to the ton include Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, and Sam Phillips from The Crown as Lord Debling.

However, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first season alongside Regé-Jean Page, won't be returning for Bridgerton 3.

What's the Scoop on Bridgerton Season 3?

Season 2 left Penelope heartbroken, overhearing Colin's declaration that he would never court her. Season 3 picks up with Penelope ready to move on but not ruling out marriage. Her attempts at finding a husband take a tumble as Colin returns with a makeover, sparking a chilly reception from Penelope.

Colin, eager to mend their friendship, proposes to mentor Penelope in her quest for a suitable match. Yet, in the process, he grapples with the realization that his feelings may extend beyond friendship.

Penelope faces additional challenges, including a strained relationship with Eloise, who has found an unexpected friendship elsewhere. Her rising prominence in high society complicates her efforts to maintain her secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton Season 3 is gearing up to be a rollercoaster of love, friendship, and societal challenges, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Get ready for a Regency-era drama that's about to take a thrilling turn.