Left Menu

Resident Alien Season 3: What to Expect and When to Watch

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:14 IST
Resident Alien Season 3: What to Expect and When to Watch
Image Credit: Resident Alien / SYFY
  • Country:
  • United States

The eagerly anticipated third season of the science-fiction mystery cum comedy-drama, Resident Alien, is on the horizon, and fans are in for a treat with some exciting developments. Resident Alien Season 3 is set to be released in early 2024, will differ from its predecessors, comprising a compact yet engaging eight episodes.

In the concluding moments of Resident Alien Season 2, viewers witnessed the unlikely alliance of Harry and General McCallister as they united to confront the imminent threat posed by the Greys' invasion. The upcoming season is confirmed to delve deeper into this perilous situation, maintaining the gripping narrative that fans have come to love. Despite the escalating threat, the series creator assures viewers that the central town of Patience and its residents will remain integral to the storyline.

Originating from a comic book series of the same name, Resident Alien narrates the tale of an alien on a mission to annihilate humanity. The narrative unfolds after the extraterrestrial visitor crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a vacationing pathology physician. Season 2 concluded with significant cliffhangers, promising an intriguing resolution in Resident Alien Season 3.

Also Read: FUBAR Season 2 Updates and Speculations!

Notable plot points include the revelation that Grey-human hybrids, sent by the Greys, are the new threat to Earth. Goliath, an alien baby adopted by Harry, imparts crucial information about General McCallister having the resources to save Earth. Meanwhile, Ben, grappling with a sleepwalking disorder, aspires to open a resort. The plot thickens as Grey-human assassin Joseph discloses disturbing details about the abduction of a fetus from Kate's womb.

The series has garnered acclaim since its debut in January 2021, praised for its unique blend of offbeat comedy and an engaging storyline. Alan Tudyk's performance, in particular, has received widespread acclaim. Season 2, comprising 16 episodes, captivated audiences with its split release on January 26 and August 10, 2022. The announcement of Resident Alien Season 3 came in July 2022, with a subsequent update in October 2023 hinting at an early 2024 release.

For fans eagerly awaiting the return of Resident Alien, TVLine has reported that Resident Alien Season 3 will indeed grace screens in "early 2024." While a precise date is yet to be disclosed, the assurance of an imminent release is enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling intergalactic adventure!

Also Read: What Awaits in Cobra Kai Season 6's Epic Finale?

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023