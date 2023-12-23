Resident Alien Season 3: What to Expect and When to Watch

The eagerly anticipated third season of the science-fiction mystery cum comedy-drama, Resident Alien, is on the horizon, and fans are in for a treat with some exciting developments. Resident Alien Season 3 is set to be released in early 2024, will differ from its predecessors, comprising a compact yet engaging eight episodes.

In the concluding moments of Resident Alien Season 2, viewers witnessed the unlikely alliance of Harry and General McCallister as they united to confront the imminent threat posed by the Greys' invasion. The upcoming season is confirmed to delve deeper into this perilous situation, maintaining the gripping narrative that fans have come to love. Despite the escalating threat, the series creator assures viewers that the central town of Patience and its residents will remain integral to the storyline.

Originating from a comic book series of the same name, Resident Alien narrates the tale of an alien on a mission to annihilate humanity. The narrative unfolds after the extraterrestrial visitor crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a vacationing pathology physician. Season 2 concluded with significant cliffhangers, promising an intriguing resolution in Resident Alien Season 3.

Notable plot points include the revelation that Grey-human hybrids, sent by the Greys, are the new threat to Earth. Goliath, an alien baby adopted by Harry, imparts crucial information about General McCallister having the resources to save Earth. Meanwhile, Ben, grappling with a sleepwalking disorder, aspires to open a resort. The plot thickens as Grey-human assassin Joseph discloses disturbing details about the abduction of a fetus from Kate's womb.

The series has garnered acclaim since its debut in January 2021, praised for its unique blend of offbeat comedy and an engaging storyline. Alan Tudyk's performance, in particular, has received widespread acclaim. Season 2, comprising 16 episodes, captivated audiences with its split release on January 26 and August 10, 2022. The announcement of Resident Alien Season 3 came in July 2022, with a subsequent update in October 2023 hinting at an early 2024 release.

For fans eagerly awaiting the return of Resident Alien, TVLine has reported that Resident Alien Season 3 will indeed grace screens in "early 2024." While a precise date is yet to be disclosed, the assurance of an imminent release is enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

