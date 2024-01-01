Left Menu

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Ayodhya rings in New Year

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 01-01-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 08:58 IST
Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Ayodhya rings in New Year
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of people gathered at Ayodhya's famous Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on Sunday to ring in the new year amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A group of local residents began streaming in by 11 pm on Sunday night at the iconic roundabout to click selfies and photos.

As soon as the clock struck 12 am, a motley group came together and cheered 'Happy New Year' and some later chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which is named after the legendary singer, has become a famous spot for taking selfies in the holy city, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by at the roundabout during his roadshow on Saturday.

Rekha Sengupta came along with her husband and other family members to ring in 2024.

''Today (December 31) is my birthday and in a short while we will be celebrating New Year. Tomorrow, we also plan to go to Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and, the newly-built airport,'' she told PTI.

Security personnel were deployed at prominent locations in temple town, including at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Many revellers expressed joy over the scheduled consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

Neeraj Gupta came to Ayodhya along with two of his friends from Bahraich Road.

''We have come to celebrate New Year on the holy birthplace of our revered Lord Ram. Tomorrow (January 1) we will go to Saryu river to take a holy dip, visit a Shiva temple and then seek the blessings of Ram Lalla at Ramjanmabhoomi,'' he told PTI.

Several people, mainly youngsters were seen taking selfies standing at the periphery of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024