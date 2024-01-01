Jeremy Renner confirms resuming work on 'Mayor of Kingstown' S3 a year after snow plough accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is set to head back to the set of ''Mayor of Kingstown'' season three, a year after he was injured in a near-fatal snow plough accident.

Last week, the 52-year-old actor had hinted at his return to the show after he shared an Instagram Story with his co-star Emma Laird.

As he continues to recover, Renner spoke with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their CNN New Year's Eve special.

''It's been a wonderfully busy year. I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. I literally go back in a week,'' he said about going back to work on the third season of ''Mayor of Kingstown''.

The Marvel star also said he had a lot to celebrate this year. ''I'm so blessed that I had so many things to live for. I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and messed up a lot of people's lives if I passed. There's a lot for me to fight for. Recovery is a one-way road in my mind. I still work hard every day,'' he added.

Renner had suffered an accident in January after a snow plough ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself. Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident, which required major rehabilitation.

''Mayor of Kingstown'' follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. In the Paramount+ series, Renner plays Mike McLusky, who acts as a liaison between criminals, prison guards, and police.

The show's second season premiered on the streamer on January 15, two weeks after Renner's accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)