BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jennie Take Solo Paths with Their Own Labels and Ventures

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie are steering their careers in bold new directions, venturing into solo activities with the establishment of personal labels and business ventures.

As BLACKPINK marked their 7th debut anniversary last year, speculation surrounded the group's contract renewals with YG Entertainment. Despite their global success, BLACKPINK opted for an exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment, forgoing separate agreements for individual activities.

First to make waves was Jennie, who recently unveiled her solo journey by announcing the creation of her personal label, ODD ATELIER, via social media. Grateful for the past year, Jennie shared her aspirations, stating, "Starting in 2024, my solo activities will involve establishing a company called OA and trying to stand on my own." OA, co-founded with her mother, is poised to be a hub for crafting innovative and attention-grabbing products.

Jennie's ODD ATELIER marks a foray into the entrepreneurial side of the entertainment industry, showcasing her creative vision and determination to carve a unique path in the K-pop landscape. Fans are eager to witness the creative ventures she will undertake under the banner of her personal label.

Following suit, Jisoo's solo activities have taken an intriguing turn as well. Reports emerged that Jisoo is embarking on a new venture with Biomom, a health functional food brand for infants and children, managed by her older brother. Biomom, previously silent on the matter, had posted a recruitment notice for a company named 'Blissoo,' seeking experienced professionals for various roles related to entertainment, such as celebrity attendants, road managers, video content managers, design, accounting managers, and bodyguards.

The recruitment notice hinted at Blissoo's aspirations, describing it as a "startup that will grow globally and faster than anyone else in the K-pop industry." The company aims to offer a unique blend of an artist's growth and a startup experience, rapidly expanding its entertainment business both domestically and internationally.

Jisoo's collaboration with Biomom and Blissoo underscores her commitment to diverse entertainment activities outside the realm of BLACKPINK. Fans are intrigued by the prospect of Jisoo's solo journey and the unique projects she may undertake within this family-led venture.

As Jennie and Jisoo embrace solo endeavors with their family-backed ventures, anticipation is rising for what Rosé and Lisa will unveil in their individual activities. The spotlight is on BLACKPINK's 2024 plans, featuring a mix of active individual pursuits and full group activities.

Source: daum Xports News