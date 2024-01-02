Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to his sister Sunaina

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a huge shout out to his sister Sunaina Roshan as the latter has been extensively working out.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:41 IST
Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a huge shout out to his sister Sunaina Roshan as the latter has been extensively working out. Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared Sunaina's video in which she can be seen sweating it out at a gym.

"Didi, you are a rockstar and I love you! (red heart emoji) #againstallodds," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his film 'Fighter', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

