Sunil Grover-starrer 'Sunflower' to be back with second season

Actor Sunil Grover-starrer 'Sunflower' web show is all set to be back with its second season.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:48 IST
Poster of Sunflower (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sunil Grover-starrer 'Sunflower' web show is all set to return with its second season. Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show features Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles.

The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower featuring an array of quirky characters, read a statement. Excited about the new season, Vikas Bahl said, "I am truly humbled by the immense love and support the first season of Sunflower has garnered from fans. Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh has resonated with audiences, creating a fan base that is nothing short of phenomenal. With the upcoming second season, our aim is to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists. Fans are in for a treat as we unveil a fresh chapter that not only continues the legacy but also adds a whole new dimension to this intriguing story."

The second season will be out soon. The release date of the second season has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

