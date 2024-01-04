My Hero Academia 412: Deku vs. Shigaraki - The Big Fight Begins!

As My Hero Academia hurtles towards its grand finale, fans are eagerly awaiting the climactic showdown between Deku and Shigaraki in MHA Chapter 412. This chapter, set to be released on January 21, 2024, promises to be a pivotal moment in the Final War Saga, with the fate of the heroes and the world hanging in the balance.

The preceding chapter showcased the formidable strength of Shigaraki, an antagonist whose destructive power surpasses even that of All For One. His relentless path of destruction leaves no room for respite, and with each passing moment, the threat looms larger. Deku, though valiant, struggles to match Shigaraki's might, having already suffered the loss of Shinomori.

The stakes are higher than ever, especially since any touch from Shigaraki could strip Deku of the vestiges of One For All, a power crucial to the hero's arsenal. The impending clash in My Hero Academia 412 is expected to unravel the intensity of Shigaraki's strength and the precarious position Deku finds himself in.

Fans are anticipating a focus on Shigaraki's escalating power, putting Deku in the unenviable position of the underdog. Despite the odds, Deku's reluctance to kill Shigaraki adds a layer of complexity to the fight. The upcoming chapter may reveal whether Deku can devise a strategy to overcome the overwhelming force standing before him.

In the face of adversity, Deku must marshal all his strength to fend off Shigaraki's relentless assault. The chapter may witness Deku resorting to quirk combinations and long-range attacks, avoiding direct contact to safeguard his powers. With Danger Sense now in Shigaraki's possession, Deku must navigate the battlefield with heightened caution, relying on speed to outmaneuver his formidable adversary.

The narrative may also delve into Shigaraki's grand plan to annihilate Mount Fuji, posing a catastrophic threat to Japan. As Deku stands in Shigaraki's way, the outcome of their battle could determine the fate of the nation. Shigaraki's determination to erase everything and return the world to nothingness adds a layer of urgency to the confrontation.

My Hero Chapter 412 might explore the human side of Shigaraki, challenging the notion that he is devoid of humanity. Nana Shimura, connected to Shigaraki by blood, could play a crucial role in shedding light on his inner struggles. This dynamic adds a fascinating layer to the conflict, offering fans an opportunity to understand the motivations and complexities of Shigaraki's character.

Despite the impending clash, Deku continues to try reasoning with Shigaraki, acknowledging that defeating him is the only way to reach him. The chapter may unveil whether there remains a glimmer of humanity within Shigaraki and if Deku's relentless pursuit of saving him can break through the walls of destruction.

While fans anxiously await the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 412, the knowledge that the manga will be on a brief hiatus around the holiday season dampens the excitement. However, the anticipation for the upcoming installment remains high, as it promises to inch My Hero Academia closer to its conclusion and set the stage for the ultimate resolution of the Deku-Shigaraki conflict. As the series hurtles towards its end, fans brace themselves for the emotional rollercoaster that Chapter 412 is sure to deliver.