Kim Tae Ri Talks Alienoid Part 1’s Struggle and Excited for Part 2 Release

Kim Tae Ri opened up about the unexpected box office challenges faced by Alienoid Part 1. The actress candidly acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the film's performance and shared insights into the team's considerations for the upcoming sequel.

In an exclusive interview with OSEN, Kim Tae Ri mentioned that everyone involved in the project was puzzled by the movie's underwhelming reception. Questions about the next steps, how to address the issues, and the presentation of Alienoid Part 2 were at the forefront of their discussions. One suggestion she made was the simultaneous release of Parts 1 and 2 to provide a more comprehensive viewing experience for the audience.

Despite the setbacks of Part 1, excitement is building for the release of Alienoid: The Return to the Future, commonly known as Alienoid Part 2. Set to hit theatres on January 10, the film promises an action-packed storyline involving a fierce battle for a mythical sword and hidden secrets. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of time-traveling humans and Taoists striving to save the future.

Kim Tae Ri, who portrays the lightning-empowered character Lee Ahn, expressed her satisfaction with Part 2. She highlighted that all the foreshadowing from the first installment would unravel in the sequel, filled with intriguing elements. The actress particularly praised the CGI in the movie, emphasizing the realism of a captivating scene where a train flips during the final battle.

Discussing her involvement in the action scenes, Kim Tae Ri revealed her enjoyment of physical challenges. At the start of filming, she attended an action school to learn the necessary movements and exercises, emphasizing the importance of conveying emotions through body language. The actress found the diversity in each character's action style fascinating and expressed the valuable lessons learned during the project.