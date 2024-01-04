Ektaa R Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor collaborating for 'Dus June Ki Raat'

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor are reuniting for an upcoming project, titled ''Dus June Ki Raat''.

The series, which will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji, will also feature actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Ektaa, who earlier worked with Tusshar on feature films such as ''Kucch To Hai'', ''Shootout at Lokhandwala'' and ''C Kkompany'', shared the news on Instagram.

'''Dus June Ki Raat'. It Begins #favshow #Jai Mata Di,'' Ektaa wrote alongside a picture of the clapperboard.

The show is being directed by Tabrez Khan.

''Dus June Ki Raat'' will be produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)