Left Menu

Ektaa R Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor collaborating for 'Dus June Ki Raat'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:43 IST
Ektaa R Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor collaborating for 'Dus June Ki Raat'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor are reuniting for an upcoming project, titled ''Dus June Ki Raat''.

The series, which will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji, will also feature actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Ektaa, who earlier worked with Tusshar on feature films such as ''Kucch To Hai'', ''Shootout at Lokhandwala'' and ''C Kkompany'', shared the news on Instagram.

'''Dus June Ki Raat'. It Begins #favshow #Jai Mata Di,'' Ektaa wrote alongside a picture of the clapperboard.

The show is being directed by Tabrez Khan.

''Dus June Ki Raat'' will be produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024