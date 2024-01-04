Sharib Hashmi excited to work with Naseeruddin Shah in Manish Malhotra's film

Left Menu

Actor Sharib Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space with veteran Naseeruddin Shah in Manish Malhotra's film ' Ul Jalool Ishq'.

Actor Sharib Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space with veteran Naseeruddin Shah in ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's film ' Ul Jalool Ishq'. Excited to work in the film, Sharib, in a statement, said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning than this for 2024. Finally, I'm getting to work with Naseeruddin Shah sir. It's like a dream come true for me.I'm really glad to be part of such a beautiful ensemble and an amazing team. Can't wait to start shooting for 'Ul Jalool Ishq'."

The film will be produced by designer Manish Malhotra under his production banner Stage 5 Production. Sharing the update, Manish on his Instagram wrote, "Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq;Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq!I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani."

Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music for the film while Gulzar has penned the lyrics. Actors Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film's cast. (ANI)

