Ewan McGregor to be honoured with prestigous award at Goteborg Film Festival

Actor Ewan McGregor will be felicitated with honorary dragon award for career achievement at this year's Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:09 IST
Actor Ewan McGregor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ewan McGregor will be felicitated with honorary dragon award for career achievement at this year's Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden. The 'Star Wars' actor will attend the festival to collect the honor and participate in an Actors Talk, Variety reported.

He will also be present at the Nordic premiere of his latest film, Niclas Larsson's "Mother, Couch," and a retrospective of his most notable films will be featured at the festival. Excited to present the award to Ewan, Goteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg said in a statement, "Ewan McGregor is an androgynous symbol of the Cool Britannia era, a romantic icon for the millennial generation and a saber-swinging franchise holder in the pop-cultural center of the galaxy. But above all, he is an incredibly skilled artist. By mastering stylized extravagance, literary precision and nuanced realism with the same relaxed self-evidence, Ewan McGregor has shown that he is one of the truly great actors of our time."

McGregor will receive the award at a special screening of Danny Boyle's iconic 1996 film "Trainspotting," followed by an on-stage conversation with the actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

