Left Menu

MP: Bajrang Dal worker killed during religious procession in Indore, two held

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:24 IST
MP: Bajrang Dal worker killed during religious procession in Indore, two held
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist died after being stabbed in his throat on Thursday morning following an altercation over jostling during a religious procession in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Two of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, thousands of people took part in the religious procession taken out this morning.

''The victim, Shubham Raghuvanshi, was stabbed in his throat in Mhow Naka area of Indore city following an argument over jostling during a religious procession of Ranjit Hanuman temple having thousands of devotees,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told PTI.

''The deceased was a Bajrang Dal activist. He bled profusely and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Eight accused have been identified and two of them, Yash Godha and Yuvraj Yadav, in their 20s, were arrested,'' the additional DCP said.

The blood stained clothes of the accused and the knife, which was snatched by them from a person during another dispute amid the procession, were recovered, he said.

Some time before the two were arrested, Bajrang Dal activists held a protest in from the police commissionerate seeking immediate action in the case.

They called off the protest after police commissioner Makrand Deuskar assured of appropriate action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024