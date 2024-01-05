Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:26 IST
David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards
David Tennant Image Credit: Wikimedia
Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the British Academy has announced.

The Scottish actor, known for shows such as ''Doctor Who'', ''Broadchurch'' and ''Good Omens'', will emcee the ceremony for the first time, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

He follows actor Richard E Grant and comedian Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

''I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” the 52-year-old actor said.

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip hailed Tennant as an artiste who is loved by the British and global audiences.

''His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home,' he added.

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall. The final nominations will be unveiled on January 18 by actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

