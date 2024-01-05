Sandman Season 2 updates: Everything You need to Know

Sandman Season 2 is in the works and has been in production since November 2023. While an official release date hasn't been confirmed, it's expected to hit screens no earlier than late 2024.

The TV series, based on Neil Gaiman's 1989–1996 comic book, is an American fantasy drama available on Netflix. Developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, the show is produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. Starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, the series follows the story of Dream, also known as Morpheus, the Sandman, with supporting roles played by Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, and Patton Oswalt.

The announcement of Season 2 entering production was made on the 35th anniversary of the graphic novel, with Neil Gaiman providing some insights into what to expect in the upcoming season.

Read Neil Gaiman's full letter commemorating The Sandman's 35th anniversary on https://t.co/62VAd9XXoE: https://t.co/tbuSTWNHbl pic.twitter.com/ZvbyfuU1EZ — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 29, 2023

The first season comprised 10 episodes, along with a bonus episode released two weeks after the premiere. When the second season arrives, it's likely to have a similar episode count, and given that it's a Netflix original series, it will be exclusively available for streaming on the platform. The first season, consisting of 11 episodes, is currently available for streaming on Netflix, giving viewers the opportunity to catch up on the surreal fantasy series before the release of the new season.

The Sandman season 2 Cast

Almost all the cast members are returning from Season 1 of the series. They includes:

Tom Sturridge (as Dream/Morpheus), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Patton Oswalt (the voice of Matthew the Raven), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer Morningstar), Kyo Ra (Rose Walker), Eddie Karanja (Jed Walker), John Cameron Mitchell (Hal Carter), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Razane Jammal (Lyta Hall), Sandra James Young (Unity Kinkaid), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Donna Preston (Despair), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Lily Travers (Barbie), Richard Fleeshman (Ken), David Thewlis (Doctor Destiny/John Burgess/Johnny Dee), and more.

The Sandman season 2 plot

Neil Gaiman, the creator of The Sandman, confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the Season 2 would primarily focus on adapting the fourth and fifth volumes of the graphic novel, titled Season of Mists and A Game of You, respectively. Gaiman mentioned, "Our plans for the second season are the second two graphic novels, which technically, in this case, will be books four and five, with some bits of the short stories in book three scattered among some other stuff."

Season of Mists is expected to showcase Dream's return to Hell, where he encounters Lucifer Morningstar. Lucifer causes chaos by abdicating her throne and starting a new life on Earth, thereby freeing her demons.

A Game of You centers around a character from Season 1, Barbie (played by Lily Travers), who returns to her fantasy world in the Dreaming following an intervention from the mythical steed Martin Tenbones.

The response also mentioned the likelihood of the upcoming season closely following the source material, given the faithfulness of the first season to the graphic novels.

Friedlander, a Netflix executive, stated to Variety, “There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman.’ It’s an innovative show.”

Netflix has unveiled a sneak peek of The Sandman Season 2 with some teaser footage. The intriguing clip features Dream's Helm emerging from a sea of shifting sand. For a glimpse of what's to come, check out the teaser below: