Left Menu

Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:07 IST
Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here, his daughter said.

The invitation was delivered to him at his house located in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path, she said.

''My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day,'' his daughter Shama Parveen told PTI.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. According to sources, the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

Ansari, in his late 50s, on December 31 had told PTI in an interview at his residence here that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024