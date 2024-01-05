Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here, his daughter said.

The invitation was delivered to him at his house located in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path, she said.

''My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day,'' his daughter Shama Parveen told PTI.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. According to sources, the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

Ansari, in his late 50s, on December 31 had told PTI in an interview at his residence here that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue.

