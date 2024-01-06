Left Menu

I don't like to put pressure on myself: Konkona Sensharma on directing

Actor Konkona Sensharma says she has ideas for a series and a feature film but she will not go forward with them unless she is completely convinced. The actor made a critically acclaimed debut as a director with the 2016 film ''A Death in the Gunj'', and followed it up with ''The Mirror'', an equally-praised segment in anthology series ''Lust Stories 2'' last year.

''I am trying to develop a series and I have an idea for a feature but I don't like to put any pressure on myself because if it does not turn out nicely, then I will be the first person to abandon it. My standards are quite high,'' the 44-year-old actor told PTI.

Sensharma said she would direct but not ''very often''.

''Imagine directing something you are not entirely convinced of and wasting everyone's time and money, the whole thing makes me shudder. In that sense, it is easier to act than to direct,'' she said.

Acting is where Sensharma wants to focus and she is looking for well-written characters, which are hard to come by. And the actor found one in Abhishek Chaubey-directed ''Killer Soup''.

In the Netflix crime show, Sensharma plays Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. But an accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup.

Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, ''Killer Soup'' will premiere on Netflix on January 11.

