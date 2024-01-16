Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal collaborates with music duo Sachin-Jigar for a romantic single 'Tu Meri Hai'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has collaborated with music duo Sachin-Jigar for the song 'Tu Meri Hai'.

16-01-2024
Singer Shreya Ghoshal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has collaborated with music duo Sachin-Jigar for the song 'Tu Meri Hai'. The song marks an exciting collaboration between Sachin-Jigar and Shreya after the 2011 superhit 'Saibo' from 'Shor in the City'.

Sharing their excitement about the upcoming song and collaborating with Shreya, the duo in a statement said, "'Tu Meri Hai' is such a beautiful song and we can't wait for audiences to experience it. Collaborating with the very gifted Shreya Ghoshal after a long span of 13 years feels wonderful. There's always extremely positive and brilliant creative energy working with her. She is one of the best we have and with our new song, we have tried to recreate the magic yet again. We are truly excited and look forward to everyone's response to 'Tu Meri Hai'." 'Tu Meri Hai' will be out on January 19. (ANI)

