Armenian film makes Oscar shortlist for first time

A heart-warming story of a man jailed for wearing a tie has become the first Armenian film to make it onto the Oscar's shortlist, in the international feature category. "Most of the films that have been made about Armenia really tend to revolve around the genocide. I wanted to make a film that would be enjoyable for Armenians and something that could relate to non-Armenians," said U.S. actor Michael A. Goorjian, who has directed and written the film. He also stars in it.

'Succession,' 'The Bear' prevail at nostalgic Emmy Awards

Media dynasty drama "Succession" and restaurant dramedy "The Bear" dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, earning six trophies each as Hollywood handed out its top accolades for television. "Succession," the HBO series about the high-stakes battle for control of a global business empire, won the prestigious best drama prize for its fourth and final season.

Elton John joins elite EGOT ranks with Emmy win

Musician Elton John was elevated to the rare status of EGOT on Monday when a livestream of a concert from his farewell tour won an Emmy award. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - and only 19 people in history have won all four honors during their career.

Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as 'Swifties', are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol's 'Eras' tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday. Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339%, 176%, 133% and 108%, respectively.

