Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates released on Tuesday. The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest of the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

It was the first time the 75th edition of the awards show competed with the NFL, the biggest draw on U.S. television. This year's telecast showered "Succession" and "The Bear" with six awards each at a nostalgic ceremony that commemorated classic TV shows and drew generally positive reviews. Final viewership figures were expected to be released on Wednesday.

Mary McNamara of the Los Angeles Times called the show, which took place on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, "the best Emmys in years." "The 75th Emmy Awards telecast on MLK's birthday Monday night did precisely what it should have done: Celebrate the art form known as television in all its ever-changing forms, challenges and increasing diversity," McNamara wrote.

Viewership of traditional television, and awards shows, has been on the decline for years as audiences spend time on streaming and social media. The last Emmys, in September 2022 on NBC, brought in 5.9 million viewers. The ceremony rotates between the major broadcast networks.

Just over a week ago, the Golden Globes ceremony attracted 9.4 million live viewers on CBS. The Globes honor stars from both film and television. The Oscars, the highest-rated Hollywood awards show, pulled in 18.7 million viewers on ABC last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)