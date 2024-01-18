Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee expecting second child

Actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are set to welcome their second child.

The couple are already parents to their son Callum, who was born in March 2020, one month after they confirmed their engagement.

Dewan, 43, shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday showing Kazee, 48, playing the guitar while she's in the bathtub cradling her baby bump.

''Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??'' she captioned her post.

This will be Dewan's third child. She shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with former husband and ''Step Up'' co-star Channing Tatum.

