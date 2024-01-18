BAFTA Awards: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead the nominations

The nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced. And as expected, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' led nominations, securing 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things also grabbed the top spot in the list as it earned 11 nods. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Oppenheimer', which had earned 15 mentions on the BAFTA longlists unveiled earlier this month, is competing for British Academy honors in such categories as best film, director (for Nolan), adapted screenplay, as well as for best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best-supporting actress (Emily Blunt) and best-supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others.Poor Things is nominated for such honors as Best Film, outstanding British Film (for Lanthimos and others), Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Leading Actress (Emma Stone). Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, fell short. It secured nomination in only five categories. The final winners will be unveiled and presented with their awards at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play. Scottish actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year's awards ceremony. See the full list of nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards below.

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER "Blue Bag Life" -- Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" -- Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] "Earth Mama" -- Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

"How to Have Sex" -- Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) "Is There Anybody Out There?" -- Ella Glendining (Director)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY "Anatomy of a Fall" -- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

"Barbie" -- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach "The Holdovers" -- David Hemingson

"Maestro" -- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer "Past Lives" -- Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY "All of Us Strangers," Andrew Haigh

"American Fiction," Cord Jefferson "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things," Tony McNamara "The Zone of Interest," Jonathan Glazer

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE "20 Days in Mariupol" -- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

"Anatomy of a Fall" -- Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion "Past Lives" -- Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

"Society of the Snow" -- J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza "The Zone of Interest" -- Jonathan Glazer

ANIMATED FILM "The Boy and the Heron" -- Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" -- Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram "Elemental" -- Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" -- Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg DIRECTOR

"All of Us Strangers," Andrew Haigh "Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet

"The Holdovers," Alexander Payne "Maestro," Bradley Cooper

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan "The Zone of Interest," Jonathan Glazer

SUPPORTING ACTRESS Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple" Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

Sandra Huller, "The Zone of Interest," Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn" Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers" Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

LEADING ACTRESS Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Sandra Huller, "Anatomy of a Fall" Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane" Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro" Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM "All of Us Strangers" -- Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

"How to Have Sex" -- Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis "Napoleon" -- Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

"The Old Oak" -- Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty "Poor Things" -- Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

"Rye Lane" -- Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia "Saltburn" -- Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

"Scrapper" -- Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough "Wonka" -- Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

"The Zone of Interest" -- Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczynska BEST FILM

"Anatomy of a Fall" -- Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion "The Holdovers" -- Mark Johnson

"Killers of the Flower Moon" -- Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas "Oppenheimer" -- Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

"Poor Things" -- Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone DOCUMENTARY

"20 Days in Mariupol" -- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath "American Symphony" -- Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

"Beyond Utopia" -- Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" -- Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

"Wham!" -- Chris Smith CASTING

"All of Us Strangers" -- Kahleen Crawford "Anatomy of a Fall" -- Cynthia Arra

"The Holdovers" -- Susan Shopmaker "How to Have Sex" -- Isabella Odoffin

"Killers of the Flower Moon" -- Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Rodrigo Prieto "Maestro," Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer," Hoyte van Hoytema "Poor Things," Robbie Ryan

"The Zone of Interest," Lukasz Zal EDITING

"Anatomy of a Fall," Laurent Senechal "Killers of the Flower Moon," Thelma Schoonmaker

"Oppenheimer," Jennifer Lame "Poor Things," Yorgos Mavropsaridis

"The Zone of Interest," Paul Watts COSTUME DESIGN

"Barbie," Jacqueline Durran "Killers of the Flower Moon," Jacqueline West

"Napoleon," Dave Crossman, Janty Yates "Oppenheimer," Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things," Holly Waddington MAKE UP & HAIR

"Killers of the Flower Moon" -- Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen "Maestro" -- Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

"Napoleon" -- Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon "Oppenheimer" -- Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

"Poor Things" -- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston ORIGINAL SCORE

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Robbie Robertson "Oppenheimer," Ludwig Goransson

"Poor Things," Jerskin Fendrix "Saltburn," Anthony Willis

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Daniel Pemberton PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Barbie" -- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer "Killers of the Flower Moon" -- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

"Oppenheimer" -- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman "Poor Things" -- Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

"The Zone of Interest" -- Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus, Katarzyna Sikora SOUND

"Ferrari" -- Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser "Maestro" -- Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" -- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor "Oppenheimer" -- Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Zone of Interest" -- Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

"The Creator" -- Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" -- Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" -- Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke "Napoleon" -- Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

"Poor Things" -- Simon Hughes BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

"Crab Day" -- Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak "Visible Mending" -- Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

"Wild Summon" -- Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley BRITISH SHORT FILM

"Festival of Slaps" -- Abdou Cisse, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer "Gorka" -- Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

"Jellyfish and Lobster" -- Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai "Such a Lovely Day" -- Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

"Yellow" -- Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde (ANI)

