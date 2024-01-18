"Jhappi from hubby": Katrina Kaif reveals best reaction she got for 'Merry Christmas'

Katrina Kaif, who is receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Merry Christmas' on Thursday revealed she got the best reaction from her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal for the film. Katrina conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session where a fan asked her about the "Best reaction you got for the film."

To which Katrina responded, "Jhappi from Hubby." She also shared a picture of herself and Vicky hugging at the grand premiere of the film held ahead of the release.

Makers hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai. Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the star-studded premiere on Wednesday night.

Vicky Kaushal also was present to support his wife Katrina. 'Merry Christmas' combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format, with Raghavan infusing his signature suspense into this neo-noir story.

'Merry Christmas' explores a Christmas backdrop, when two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. 'Merry Christmas', helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles. (ANI)

