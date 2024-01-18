Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to announce his next magnum opus in March

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming web series 'Heeramandi', is all set to announce his new magnum opus in March.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:38 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to announce his next magnum opus in March
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With things silently moving ahead in motion, SLB is committed to starting a new feature film for the big screen in 2024.

A source close to the film's team revealed that "Without much delay, SLB is targeting to announce the film in March 2024." Talking about 'Heeramandi' which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles.

'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. The series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

