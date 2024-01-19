Amit Shah visits Assam's Mahabhairab Temple, participates in cleanliness drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the historic Mahabhairab Temple here and offered prayers, besides taking part in a cleanliness drive on its premises. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam, arrived here in the evening from Shillong, and was given a traditional welcome with 'gayan and bayan' (a religious dance performance with drums and cymbals).

The home minister, accompanied by Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offereds prayers inside the temple, and later came out in the courtyard for the cleanliness drive.

Shah was seen pouring water from a bucket at several places in the courtyard and wiping it with a broom.

Sarma also participated in the drive.

Shah, however, did not speak to waiting mediapersons but waved at the crowd before leaving the temple premises for Tezpur University, where the state's cultural affairs department has organised a programme dedicated to Assam's legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

Shah will stay the night in Tezpur, and on Saturday attend the 60th Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here and the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli. He will leave for Guwahati in the afternoon.

