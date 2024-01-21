New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Following are the stories related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya:

Following are the stories related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya: DEL30 LD AYODHYA Ram dhun rings in streets; Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour, magical festive atmosphere before 'Pran Pratishtha' Ayodhya: Invitees to the ''Pran Pratishtha'' consecration ceremony at the Ram temple started arriving Sunday in Ayodhya -- once a sleepy town now resplendent with new infrastructure and gripped by heightened religious fervour on the eve of a seminal event in India's political and religious history. By Kunal Dutt DEL33 UP-AYODHYA-LD SECURITY Ram temple event: AI-based CCTV cameras, drones deployed to ensure security in Ayodhya Ayodhya: A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue.

DEL17 AYODHYA-TREASURER-INTERVIEW Old idol of Ram Lalla to be placed in front of new idol, says Ram temple trust's treasurer Ayodhya (UP): The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple here on January 22, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. By Arunav Sinha MDS8 TN-TEMPLES-NIRMALA SITHARAMAN Nirmala Sitharaman alleges TN govt has 'barred' puja in temples for Shri Ram; state dismisses claim Chennai: Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in Ayodhya, which was dismissed by the state as a false news with ulterior motives.

CAL14 AS-RAMESH-RAHUL-BATADRAWA Rahul to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva's birthplace on Jan 22 as scheduled: Congress Biswanath (Assam): As Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting Batadrawa Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress asserted on Sunday that Gandhi's visit will proceed as scheduled.

DES23 DL-KEJRIWAL-RAMLILA AAP govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya', says Delhi CM Kejriwal New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi is inspired by the concept of ''Ram Rajya'' and draws motivation from it in providing various facilities to the people of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

CAL20 WB-RAM-TEMPLE-BENGAL-POLITICS Ram temple inauguration: TMC, BJP to test their political might as Bengal politics heats up Kolkata: Months before the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC and BJP in West Bengal will evaluate their political prowess on Monday, aligning with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, with Mamata Banerjee slated to lead an ''all-faith'' rally seeking to project a counter-narrative to BJP's hindutva politics.

DEL22 AYODHYA-BHAGWAT Ram temple consecration to be beginning of campaign for reconstruction of 'Bharatvarsh': Mohan Bhagwat New Delhi: The ''entry'' of Ram Lalla in his birth place in Ayodhya and the temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be the beginning of the campaign for ''reconstruction of Bharatvarsh'' which is for harmony, unity, progress, peace and well-being of everyone, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

LGD3 SCBA-CJI-LETTER No adverse orders be passed on January 22 due to non-appearance of lawyers: SCBA chief requests CJI New Delhi: Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish C Aggarwala on Sunday requested Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that no adverse orders be passed due to non-appearance of lawyers in cases listed in the apex court on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

DEL26 AYODHYA-FOLK-DANCES Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Badhawa to Ghumar -- folk dances on Adyodhya streets ahead of consecration Ayodhya: Folk dances from 'Badhawa' to 'Ghumar', songs dedicated to Lord Ram playing on loudspeakers, streets decked up with flowers, lights and saffron flags and people dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman -- the temple town of Ayodhya is buzzing with activity ahead of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. By Gunjan Sharma DEL23 HEALTH-2NDLD AIIMS-REVERSE ORDER AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2:30 pm on Ram temple ceremony day New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. ENTERTAINMENT ENT9 AYODHYA-CELEBS Ram temple ceremony: Kangana, Shefali Shah reach Ayodhya; Rajinikanth leaves for temple town New Delhi: Actors Kangana Ranaut, Shefali Shah, Pawan Kalyan, and Randeep Hooda were among the Indian cinema personalities who arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony. ENT3 AYODHYA-ARUN GOVIL-PREM SAGAR Lord Ram is our pride and culture: 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil Ayodhya: Lord Ram is an integral part of India's culture and its identity, says ''Ramayan'' star Arun Govil, who is looking forward to attending the historic consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. By Arunav Sinha FOREIGN FGN31 US-CAR RALLY-LD AYODHYA Spectacular car rally, Tesla light show dedicated to Lord Ram enthrals Bay Area residents in California Houston: Over 1,100 enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with the image of the Ram temple, participated in a massive car rally in the Bay Area, California, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)