Ranbir, Alia opt for traditional attire as they leave for Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with director Rohit Shetty, headed to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ranbir and Alia looked beautiful as they opted for traditional Indian attire.

The 'Animal' actor donned a white dhoti kurta. He completed his look with an off-white shawl. Alia, on the other hand, wore a blue saree. She kept her hair tied into a bun.

Director Rohit Shetty wore a grey jacket over a white kurta pjyama. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others, will also be attending the ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

