Hindu organisations paint Bengaluru saffron to celebrate Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

Several Hindu organisations in Bengaluru have painted the city saffron in the wake of the consecration of Rama temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The celebrations that can match only with the biggest Hindu festival Deepavali, saffron festoons, saffron flags with the images of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Sita and Lakshmana and posters welcoming the arrival of Lord Rama to his birth place after a gap of 500 years dotted every nook and corner of the city. There was a huge turnout of devotees at Lord Rama and Hanuman temples, besides Lord Venkateshwara temples from the morning.

Rendering of bhajans and 'keerthans' was organised at various places.

There were special prayers at Ramanjaneya Gudda temple, Pattabhirama Swamy Temple, Rama temple in Rajajinagar and Ramadevara Devasthana at Malleswaram and Rama temple in Basavanagudi.

These temples also organised grand 'prasad' distribution for the devotees.

The BJP state headquarters - Jagannath Bhavan- in Bengaluru was the centre of attraction with decorative lights, festoons, banners and posters.

BJP State President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra, along with MLAs and former ministers participated in the Shri Ramatharaka Mahayaga-Kalashabhisheka at Rani Abbakka Ground in Mahalakshmi Layout. Hindu Janajagriti Samiti organised a procession in the city.

Similar festivities were seen in important locations in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura. Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ballari, Koppal, Gadag, Davangere and Haveri towns.

