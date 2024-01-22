Left Menu

70 pc occupancy for Ram Mandir inauguration live broadcast: PVR INOX

Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX on Monday said the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in its theatres had over 70 per cent occupancy. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The live broadcast in cinemas was conducted in association with Aaj Tak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:02 IST
70 pc occupancy for Ram Mandir inauguration live broadcast: PVR INOX
Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX on Monday said the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in its theatres had over 70 per cent occupancy. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The live broadcast in cinemas was conducted in association with Aaj Tak. "Taking cinema to the nation, PVR INOX brought the grandeur of the historic inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir to 30,000 audiences across the country. ''The live broadcast in cinemas conducted in association with Aaj Tak received an overwhelming response with over 70 percent occupancy with people across all age groups and communities choosing to witness the auspicious occasion on the big screen. We are glad that audiences appreciated our endeavour coming out in huge numbers to be part of the celebration inside our cinemas,'' Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement.

The tickets for the live screening of the ceremony, from 11 am to 1 pm, were priced at Rs 100, which included a beverage and popcorn combo.

Several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kangana Ranaut attended the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

