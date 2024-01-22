Thousands visit Raghunath Temple in Jammu to celebrate Ram temple’s inauguration

Thousands of people flocked to Raghunath temple here to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The city transformed into a vibrant display of saffron Ram flags adorning shops and houses, accompanied by decorations lining most roads in Jammu. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also joined in the festivities. ''It is a big day for all of us. Every countryman and woman are happy and in a celebratory mood,” he said.

The three-day celebration kicked off on Saturday at the temple that has been targeted twice by terrorists in the past.

Enthusiastic youths conducted rallies, proudly waving the Ram flag and chanting ''Jai Shri Ram'' throughout the day in various parts of the city.

''From the Shri Raghunath temple to many other temples in Jammu, devotees since morning are fully participating in prayers to celebrate the consecration ceremony,'' said BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit’s chief Ravinder Raina. Raina said Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs participated in the festivities.”This is the beauty of this country. That is why it is called Bharat. Today you see India standing together to celebrate this festival,” he said.

Devotees of all ages queued up at temples since early morning to offer their prayers.

“We thank Prime Minister Modi and those who sacrificed their lives and fought for it during their lifetime to fulfil our dream,” said Suman Bala, a 72-year-old devotee.

Sanjay Chandel, another devotee at Raghunath Temple, said, “The people of Jammu have a lot of faith in Lord Ram. It is called a city of temples, so the people here are very excited. In every house and at every square you will see the flags dedicated to Lord Ram.'' M K Ajatshatru Singh, former minister and trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, expressed joy at the overwhelming participation in Jammu.

Security measures were in place with a significant deployment of police in Jammu city, including the Raghunath Temple, to maintain law and order. Numerous community kitchens were set up with food and ‘prasad’ being distributed throughout the day.

''Over 1,500 people have taken food and 'prasad' from the these kitchens, fostering a sense of community and celebration throughout the city,'' Jammu Computer Dealers Association's Arvind Koul said.

In Katra, Mata Vaishnodevi Temple was decked with decorations and hundreds of devotees offered prayers at the cave shrine amid tight security.

