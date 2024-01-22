Left Menu

Liberia President Boakai resumes duties after heat exhaustion -presidency

He resumed a few minutes later but halted again and aides helped him walk away from the podium, curtailing the ceremony. The president's office released a statement later on Monday saying Boakai had suffered exhaustion but that doctors had since declared him "perfectly fine." "He has resumed his normal activities.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:52 IST
Liberia President Boakai resumes duties after heat exhaustion -presidency

Liberia's new president, Joseph Boakai, has recovered from an episode of heat exhaustion that caused him to cut short his inauguration speech on Monday and has resumed his normal activities, the presidency said.

The 79-year-old, who defeated George Weah in a runoff election in November, was sworn in during an outdoor ceremony in sweltering heat in the West African nation's capital, Monrovia. Boakai then paused during his speech and aides rushed to fan him. He resumed a few minutes later but halted again and aides helped him walk away from the podium, curtailing the ceremony.

The president's office released a statement later on Monday saying Boakai had suffered exhaustion but that doctors had since declared him "perfectly fine." "He has resumed his normal activities. He is expected to meet with the Ghanaian President and other dignitaries today," the statement added.

Some of Boakai's opponents had raised concerns about his age and energy during election campaigning but his team dismissed the criticism. Although the inauguration ceremony ended abruptly, Boakai had already taken the oath of office when he was helped away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024