Left Menu

Many parents in Odisha name babies born on Ram temple consecration day as Ram, Sita

We decided to name our son as Ram, said an overjoyed Ajay, the husband of Renubala.Similar instances of parents naming their newborns born on January 22 as Ram and Sita are trickling in from various parts of the state.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:02 IST
Many parents in Odisha name babies born on Ram temple consecration day as Ram, Sita
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Many parents in Odisha's Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts named their babies born on the Ram temple consecration day as Ram and Sita.

At least six babies, both boys and girls, who were born in government-run and private hospitals in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on January 22, were named after Lord Ram and Devi Sita by their parents.

Though tradition and customary practice in Odisha is to name a baby on the 21st day of the birth after a puja, the parents visibly overwhelmed over the Lord Ram 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday went ahead to name newborns Ram, Sita.

''It’s a momentous day for all the practitioners of Sanatan Dharma. For us, it is a double delight because of the new arrival to our family'', said Priyanka Mallick (24), who gave birth to a girl child.

The birth of her baby took place at around 1 pm at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital shortly after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''We have decided to name our daughter as Sita to commemorate the epoch-making day'', said Narayan, father of the newborn.

Many parents were happy with the birth of the baby on the auspicious day.

Renubala Rout (24) was elated after delivering a male child on Monday in a private nursing home in Kendrapara town.

''I have become the father of a male child on the Ram temple consecration ceremony day. His birth on the auspicious day has made us ecstatic. We decided to name our son as Ram'', said an overjoyed Ajay, the husband of Renubala.

Similar instances of parents naming their newborns born on January 22 as Ram and Sita are trickling in from various parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024