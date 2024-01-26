TN Governor Ravi unfurls national flag, Tamil pride showcased in R-Day celebrations
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.
Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention. A key highlight was the cultural events by students; with the revolutionary Tamil poet Bharathidasan's 'Tamizhukum Amudhu Endru Per' song forming the theme. The R-Day celebrations were held on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beachfront. Governor Ravi, in his Republic Day message said the epochal event of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple has enthused the entire nation. ''Sri Ram has a deep connect with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched our classical dance,'' Ravi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
