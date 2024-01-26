Left Menu

Padma Vibhushan awards: Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu says 'humbled', Chiranjeevi 'speechless'

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu who has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, has said he was truly humbled by it and dedicated the award to farmers, women, youth and all fellow citizens.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu who has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, has said he was truly humbled by it and dedicated the award to farmers, women, youth and all fellow citizens. In a post on ''X'', Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday night said the award makes him even more conscious of his role in the national endeavour to create a Shreshth Bharat. ''Truly humbled by the honour of Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me. As I continue to serve the people after my tenure as the Vice President of India, this honour makes me even more conscious of my role in the national endeavour to create a Shreshth Bharat. I dedicate this honour to the farmers, women, youth & all my fellow citizens of Bharat. Let us rededicate ourselves to the service of the motherland & strive to take Bharat to greater heights of glory,'' he said in the post. Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi, reacting to the Padma Vibhushan award in a video post on ''X'', said he was speechless and thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the honour and indebted to people for their love and support. ''After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humble and grateful for this honour…It is the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences and fans and my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here,'' the former union minister said.

