Make folk dance part of education curriculum in schools, colleges: Dance guru Badrappan

Valli Oyil Kummi dance guru Badrappan M has called for efforts to make folk dance forms part of the education curriculum in schools and colleges to imbue tradition and ensure sound health in the youngsters.

Also, the move would help to perpetuate the memory of the forefathers who devised this dance tradition which is as ancient as the agriculture profession being practiced now, the 87-year-old exponent said.

Badrappan, who has been chosen to receive the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of art, especially Valli Oyil Kummi dance, a unique form of practice narrating about Goddess Valli and her marriage with Lord Murugan, said the prestigious award was a recognition to folk art forms. ''This folk art is as old as the agriculture profession. It is easy to learn but needs hard work and determination to sustain it,'' he said. Apart from depicting the culture and tradition, its practice helps to improve the health of the body and mind, claims Badrappan from Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. ''Hence, this dance form should be made a lesson in schools, colleges and upto university level. It is our duty to pass on this rich legacy to the younger generations,'' the dance guru who has trained women to become Valli Oyil Kummi artists, said. This form does not have an ensemble of musical instruments and the performers sport ankle bells to narrate the stories revolving around Goddess Valli, right from her birth to her wedding with Lord Murugan, through a song during temple festivals. This dance is quite popular in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

